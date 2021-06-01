8th Circ. Again Sides With Coal Co. In ND Clean Air Challenge

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A divided Eighth Circuit panel on Tuesday stood by an earlier decision that a coal pile's emissions shouldn't result in more onerous regulations on a coal mine's processing facility, in a defeat for ranchers. The three-judge panel once again agreed that a lower court correctly granted summary judgment for Coyote Creek Mining Co. in its fight with ranchers Casey and Julie Voigt. Unlike the panel's initial decision on the matter in November — which relied in part on deference to the North Dakota Department of Health's permitting decision — the panel this time sorted through the underlying matters to reach the same conclusion...

