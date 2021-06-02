Ark. Pot Agency Wants Out Of City's Row With Harvest Health

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Arkansas' medical marijuana regulators have asked a state court to dismiss them from a lawsuit filed by the city of Newport over plans to move a Harvest Health-owned cultivation facility to a different county, arguing that the case is in the wrong court and that they have sovereign immunity. The state contended on Tuesday that the only proper venue for the case is in a different state court and that it should be transferred there instead. Regardless, the state also said the case should be dismissed anyway, arguing that Newport's mayor and a group of Arkansas charitable and economic organizations failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS