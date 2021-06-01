Bar Exams To Return To In-Person Only In February

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The National Conference of Bar Examiners announced Tuesday that it expects all bar admission tests to take place only in person starting in February, unless state and local public health authorities say it's unsafe to do so. The Wisconsin-based organization, which produces the licensing tests used by most jurisdictions for attorney admission across the country, said materials for the February 2022 bar exam will be made available to jurisdictions for in-person testing only. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization has provided jurisdictions with testing material for in-person and online exams. Beginning in the second half of 2020, states began grappling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS