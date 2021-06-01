Fla. Nursery Urges 11th Circ. To Rule In Pot License Dispute

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursery has told the Eleventh Circuit that federal court is the only route for its fight with the state over a medical marijuana license, arguing state law doesn't provide a way for the company to recover on lost profits. In a brief filed Friday, Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc., told the three-judge appellate panel it had to bring claims in federal court to collect on the more than two years' worth of profits it lost out on when the state declined to review its license application. Del Favero might be able to get a license in state court, but...

