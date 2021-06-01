DOJ Appellate Leader Returns To Jones Day As Partner

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A former counselor to the U.S. Solicitor General who spent the last four years overseeing significant appellate litigation at the DOJ has rejoined Jones Day as a partner in the firm's issues and appeals practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Appellate attorney Hashim Mooppan served as deputy assistant attorney general for civil appellate before more recently working as counselor to the solicitor general in the Trump administration, the firm said. Mooppan supervised major appellate litigation involving the federal government, focusing on cases involving the separation of powers and constitutional challenges during his four-year tenure at the U.S. Department of Justice, according to...

