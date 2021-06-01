DOL Says Pa. Paper Co. Illegally Fired Worker For OSHA Probe

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor hit a paper box manufacturer and its owner with a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday, alleging management illegally fired an employee who repeatedly asked her supervisor for safety gloves, because they believed she had reported the business to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In a 10-page complaint, DOL Secretary Martin J. Walsh alleges Midvale Paper Box Company Inc. and its owner, David Frank, retaliated against Martha Accamondo in violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act based on the false assumption that Accamondo had reported her employer to OSHA for allegedly refusing to provide...

