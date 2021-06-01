Steptoe Nabs Winston & Strawn Tax Controversy Head

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The chairman of Winston & Strawn LLP's federal tax controversy practice has joined Steptoe & Johnson LLP as a partner in its New York office and as co-head of its tax controversy team, Steptoe said Tuesday. Lawrence Hill told Law360 that he started Tuesday. Philip R. West, Steptoe's chairman, said in an announcement that the firm expects there will be a greater need for tax controversy lawyers in the wake of President Joe Biden's request for $80 billion in enforcement funding for the IRS. Hill said he and many other practitioners think the Biden administration's proposals will lead to a significant...

