Mo. High Court Tosses Officers' $113M Win In Contract Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Missouri corrections officers haven't shown that all of their pre- and post-shift work was compensable under their labor agreements, the Supreme Court of Missouri ruled Tuesday, throwing out a $113 million award for a class of 14,000 officers based on an "erroneous" lower court finding. In an opinion, the state Supreme Court unanimously vacated the award and sent the Missouri Department of Corrections officers' breach of contract case back to the lower court to recalculate damages based on the high court's holding that some, but not all, of the pre- and post-shift work was compensable. "The corrections officers have merely failed...

