Mo. High Court Strikes Law Regulating Public Sector Unions

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A split Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's striking of a 2018 law that enacted new regulations on public sector unions, holding that the law violates the state constitution's equal protection clause by giving favored treatment to unions designated as "public-safety labor organizations." House Bill 1413 has constitutional problems because it contains an exemption for unions that "primarily" represent public safety workers, the high court's majority said in a published opinion authored by Judge Mary R. Russell. The "primarily" definition means that some public safety labor unions might include workers who do not serve in a public safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS