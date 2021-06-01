Clarus Wins Ax Of Rival's Testosterone Patent Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Clarus Therapeutics Inc. has convinced a federal judge to invalidate claims in four Lipocine Inc. patents that Clarus was accused of infringing with its testosterone replacement treatment Jatenzo, according to an opinion unsealed Tuesday. Federal Circuit Judge William C. Bryson, sitting by designation in Delaware federal court, sided with Clarus' argument that the 24 asserted claims in the patents, which Lipocine contends were infringed by Jatenzo, were plagued by an inadequate written description. In his May 25 opinion, Judge Bryson agreed that the asserted claims were overly broad and that the lengthy specification provided "only limited and narrowly circumscribed support for...

