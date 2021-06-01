IRS Cannot Investigate Federal Drug Crimes, Justices Told

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A statute prohibiting tax deductions and credits for controlled substances should not permit the Internal Revenue Service to probe Colorado legal cannabis companies in a criminal investigation, the companies told the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday. Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, which generally prohibits federal tax credits and deductions for those companies that engage in the production or sale of controlled substances, should not permit the IRS to conduct a criminal law investigation, said Eric Speidell, who owns Green Solution LLC and other cannabis companies. Section 280E only gives the IRS the ability to investigate tax crimes related to the sale of...

