Justices Won't Take Up FMLA Retaliation, Prof Firing Cases

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take two employment cases, one lodged by a water department employee who said he was fired after taking medical leave, and the other by a professor claiming she was accused of harassment as punishment for calling out plagiarism. High Court Won't Hear Wrongful Termination Case The high court turned away a petition for certiorari by pro-se litigant Randy Thomas, who claimed that he had been fired from his job at the Petersburg Utility Lines Water Department in Virginia while he was on medical leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act. According to...

