CORRECTED: Nine Point Hit With $157M Ch. 11 Lien Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas company Nine Point Energy's pipeline provider has asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to grant its $157.1 million claim for unpaid bills priority status in the company's Chapter 11. In an adversary action filed Monday, midstream provider Caliber Midstream claimed it held liens that gave it a higher priority claim to "substantially all" of Nine Point's assets than its secured creditors. Colorado-based Nine Point — which operates around 200 wells in North Dakota and Montana — filed for Chapter 11 on March 15 with $277.3 million in secured debt. In April, it received approval to take out up to...

