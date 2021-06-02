Aviva Warns Of Rise In Claims Fraud During Pandemic

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 4:05 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva warned on Wednesday that organized scammers are capitalizing on the COVID-19 crisis, after its figures suggested a spike in fraudulent claims during 2020. The proportion of claims associated with fraud in 2020 — at the height of the pandemic in the U.K. — increased by 10% on the previous year, the company said as it published its findings on fraud in the general insurance sector. Aviva said it uncovered more than 12,000 fraudulent claims in 2020, and estimated that this cost the sector over £113 million ($160 million). The proportion of fraud detected on motor injury claims grew 20%, despite lockdowns...

