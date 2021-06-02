Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aviva Warns Of Rise In Claims Fraud During Pandemic

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 4:05 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva warned on Wednesday that organized scammers are capitalizing on the COVID-19 crisis, after its figures suggested a spike in fraudulent claims during 2020.

The proportion of claims associated with fraud in 2020 — at the height of the pandemic in the U.K. — increased by 10% on the previous year, the company said as it published its findings on fraud in the general insurance sector. Aviva said it uncovered more than 12,000 fraudulent claims in 2020, and estimated that this cost the sector over £113 million ($160 million).

The proportion of fraud detected on motor injury claims grew 20%, despite lockdowns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!