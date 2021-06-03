EU Anti-Fraud Outfit Launches To High Hopes, Big Challenges

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 12:15 AM BST) -- The European Union's first blocwide prosecutor's office launched this week to the expectation that it will be a game changer in the fight against crimes that damage the EU's finances, but its authority and ability are already being tested. Before even beginning its first investigation, the new European Public Prosecutor's Office has met political resistance from member states and faced resource pressures. It opened its doors on Tuesday with dozens of national investigators still to be recruited. However, expectations are high for the EPPO, an independent agency made up of 22 EU countries that is designed to prosecute criminal cases that...

