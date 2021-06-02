Boies Schiller Promises More Bonuses At Year-End

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- On top of previously announced special bonuses, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP will award associates who bill exceeding hours with an additional "extra-extraordinary" bonus at the end of the year, the firm's managing partners said in an internal memo obtained by Law360 on Wednesday. The move is the latest strategy adopted by the litigation firm to retain and attract associate talent. As part of its firmwide restructuring, Boies Schiller changed its associates' bonus structures last spring, offering them the option to receive market rate bonuses instead of the formula-based system it previously used. In the internal memo sent on May 20, the...

