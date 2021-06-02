BIP Seeks To Usurp Pembina With $7.02B Inter Pipeline Bid

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on Wednesday upped its unsolicited takeover offer for Canadian energy infrastructure business Inter Pipeline to roughly CA$8.48 billion ($7.02 billion), in an effort to top Pembina Pipeline's interloping bid that has been accepted by the target. The increased offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd. from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is valued at CA$19.75 per share and will be taken directly to Inter Pipeline Ltd. shareholders, according to a statement. The announcement comes one day after Pembina Pipeline Corp. and Inter Pipeline unveiled an all-stock agreement valued at about CA$8.3 billion ($6.9 billion). The new offer from BIP is worth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS