Dentons Forms Consultancy With Madeleine Albright's Firm

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Dentons has launched an independent consultancy firm with private equity backing and with an existing group helmed by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright to help clients tackle complex multijurisdictional litigation and transactions, the BigLaw firm announced Wednesday. Albright Stonebridge Group, the commercial diplomacy firm chaired by Albright, will be a founding member of the new consultancy and is changing its name to Dentons Global Advisors ASG. The firm says it will disclose the financial information about the funding behind the new consultancy in about a week. Joe Andrew, global chairman of Dentons and a board member of Dentons...

