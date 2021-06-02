Wyo. Federal Judge To Retire After Energy-Focused Career

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will get a rare red-state judicial vacancy when Wyoming U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal takes senior status after more than a decade on the bench and a career focused on energy and tax litigation. Judge Freudenthal submitted notice Tuesday that she plans to assume senior status — a form of judicial semi-retirement — on June 1, 2022, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. She is the only woman to have ever served as a federal district judge in Wyoming, whose district court has just three authorized seats. Judge Freudenthal has handled many energy-related cases...

