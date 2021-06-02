Insurers Push Back On Cyprus Mines' Pick For Claims Rep

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Cyprus Mines and its insurers sparred before a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday over the appointment of a future claims representative in the talc miner's Chapter 11 case, with the insurers arguing a candidate endorsed by the company and current tort claimants would lack independence. At a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, counsel for Cyprus and its committee of current tort claimants argued their candidate was the only one with direct experience as a claims representative, while Cyprus' insurers argued a representative was needed that would take a hard look at the validity of current claims and attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS