OCC's Hsu Says Crypto Charters 'On The Table' In Review

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's acting chief told reporters on Wednesday his agency will be taking another look at its recent decisions to greenlight several cryptocurrency companies for federal banking charters, saying "everything's on the table" as part of a broad review. In a press briefing call, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu said he wants OCC staff to think big-picture as they revisit the agency's Trump-era interpretive letters addressing cryptocurrency activities at national banks as well as bank charter applications that are pending or already conditionally approved. "I've instructed the team everything's on the table, just let's think about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS