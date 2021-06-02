Ex-Commissioners Press FERC To Expand Power Markets

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of former commissioners on Wednesday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expand the footprint of regional, wholesale electricity markets to all corners of the U.S., arguing that they're the best vehicle to guide the decarbonization of the nation's electricity grid. The group of nine ex-commissioners, including five former FERC chairmen, said in a letter to the agency's current commissioners that the wholesale electricity markets overseen by regional grid operators have shown that they can attract clean energy investment while keeping consumer costs in check. As the push to decarbonize the grid and electrify large swaths of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS