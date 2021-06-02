Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ziploc Maker Loses Appeal For Duty-Free Sandwich Bags

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit tossed an appeal from manufacturing giant S.C. Johnson on Wednesday, dashing its effort to reclassify Ziploc resealable sandwich bags as household goods rather than packaging, a tariff heading that would have freed them from duties.

While the resealable pouches could fit in either of the proposed Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S. categories, the appeals court panel found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection's selected heading more accurately described the S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. products at issue and affirmed the view of the U.S. Court of International Trade.

"The record overwhelmingly shows that the sandwich bags are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!