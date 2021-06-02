Ziploc Maker Loses Appeal For Duty-Free Sandwich Bags

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit tossed an appeal from manufacturing giant S.C. Johnson on Wednesday, dashing its effort to reclassify Ziploc resealable sandwich bags as household goods rather than packaging, a tariff heading that would have freed them from duties. While the resealable pouches could fit in either of the proposed Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S. categories, the appeals court panel found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection's selected heading more accurately described the S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. products at issue and affirmed the view of the U.S. Court of International Trade. "The record overwhelmingly shows that the sandwich bags are...

