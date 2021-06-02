UK Bill Must Navigate Crosscurrents Of Internet Regulation

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- On May 12, the U.K. government finally published its draft Online Safety Bill which it hopes will deliver on its ambition to make the U.K. the "safest place in the world to go online." The bill is certainly ambitious. Not only does it impose significant obligations on regulated services, it also seeks to strike a balance between various competing interests, such as protecting users against harmful content while safeguarding freedom of expression, expecting companies to take a more interventionist approach to the content available on their services while guarding against unwarranted infringements of user privacy. In this article, we discuss the...

