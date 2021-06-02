Perkins Coie Starts Initiative To Add Black Board Members

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Law firm Perkins Coie on Wednesday announced a new initiative pushing to increase the number of Black executives sitting on S&P 500 corporate boards of directors, bringing along an initial list of sponsors including Microsoft and Amazon. Called the Black Boardroom Initiative, the group is inviting senior executives to join a spring-to-fall program in the hopes of increasing the proportion of Black-held board seats at S&P 500 companies to one in eight by 2028. The program is initially focused on Washington state and currently has garnered 23 executives, with the group encouraging a balance of industries. Executives selected to participate pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS