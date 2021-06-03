SEC Waives Tipster Filing Deadline To Award $23M In Payouts

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waived a filing deadline to pave the way for a $10 million payout to one of two whistleblowers whose tips helped expose a "complex and fraudulent" scheme. The SEC paid a $13 million award to the other whistleblower who provided tips for the same action, for a total payout of $23 million, according to an announcement Wednesday. The Securities Exchange Act requires that tipsters submit a claim within 90 days of a so-called notice of covered action, which the agency posts to its website when it levies complaints against individuals and entities. But the agency...

