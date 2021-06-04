Health Hires: Nossaman, Jcyte, Gravie, McCarter & English

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Nossaman LLP has added to its health care bench with a hire from Mazars USA, jCyte Inc. and Gravie have brought in new general counsel, and McCarter & English LLP has picked up a patent pro with life sciences experience, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Nossaman Melissa Borrelli Melissa Borrelli, who had recently been at Mazars USA as assistant general counsel and head of health care consulting, has made the move as a partner to Nossaman, the firm said June 1. Beyond Mazars, Borrelli has also worked at Western Health Advantage and at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS