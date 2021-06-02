Sen. Wyden Wants Answers On AbbVie's Int'l Tax Practices

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, the leader of the Senate Finance Committee, launched an investigation Wednesday into the international tax practices of U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie to determine how it benefited from the 2017 tax reform law. Wyden, D-Ore., wrote to AbbVie Inc. CEO Richard Gonzalez asking how the company managed to pay an average effective tax rate of just 9.5% in the three years since the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. According to Wyden, AbbVie's tax position in the U.S. indicates that the company is reporting losses domestically and generates profits overseas despite the U.S. market's making up...

