Del. Judge Sets Jail-Risk Deadline For Crypto Firm Ex-CFO

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. has one more chance to disclose the amounts and whereabouts of cash and virtual currency under his control before facing possible arrest, a federal judge in Delaware warned Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika gave an attorney for James Alexander a June 11 deadline to provide sender and recipient details for transactions $500 or greater involving at least two Coinbase accounts as well as Ledger Live crypto wallet activity, other conventional accounts and movements from holdings potentially not yet disclosed. The judge set the deadline after Joseph B. Evans...

