Cannabis Advocates Praise Amazon's Policy Shift On Pot Use

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Marijuana legalization advocates on Wednesday applauded Amazon.com Inc. for its decision to stop screening most employees for cannabis use and for its pledge to support a federal bill to decriminalize the drug nationwide. Amazon announced Tuesday that it would stop screening most employees for cannabis use and support federal decriminalization of the drug. (AP Photo/John Locher) Pro-legalization groups NORML, the Marijuana Policy Project and the Drug Policy Alliance said the move by Amazon reflected a larger cultural shift toward acceptance of decriminalization and urged other large national employers to follow suit. "Drug testing has never provided an accurate indication of a...

