Pair Pretending To Be Farmers In Virus Loan Fraud Sentenced

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple who claimed to be farmers while fraudulently reaping more than $1 million in coronavirus-relief loans were sentenced Wednesday to 18 and 30 months in prison. Latoya Stanley, 38, and Johnny Philus, 33, got 18 and 30 months in prison, respectively, after pleading guilty in March to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Both are subject to three years of supervised release and must pay restitution. The pair claimed nonexistent employees and payroll obligations on four applications for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans backed by the federal government, prosecutors said. The couple...

