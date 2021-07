Rising Star: Davis Polk's Zachary Zweihorn

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Zachary Zweihorn of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP helped advise Morgan Stanley on its $13 billion acquisition of E-Trade and Charles Schwab in its $26 billion purchase of TD Ameritrade, and...

To view the full article, register now.