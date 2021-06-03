2nd Circ. Boots Judge From Case Over Sentencing Orders

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ordered the removal of a U.S. district judge from a criminal case, ruling that he improperly compelled prosecutors to file a motion that permitted a sentence below mandatory minimum guidelines. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd erred by compelling the U.S. government to seek a lighter sentence in a case involving a woman who admitted to sexually exploiting her child. The judge erred in finding that the government's refusal to do so was based on an unconstitutional motive and done in bad faith, the panel found. The decision vacated the judgment and...

