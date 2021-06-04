Fla. High Court Keeps Tight Grip On Medical Pot Licenses

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court's ruling upholding the state's restrictive medical marijuana regulations will ensure that the industry in the Sunshine State stays dominated by the country's biggest cannabis companies, experts say. The court's decision in Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use v. Florigrown LLC shut down one company's bid to overturn a state law requiring all licensed medical marijuana operators to be vertically integrated — meaning they have to do everything from growing the plant to selling cannabis in retail stores. The decision in the yearsold case could finally push the state to open up more licenses as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS