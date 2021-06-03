1 Firm Eked Ahead Of Peers Amid Bumpy May IPO Market

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP steered the most initial public offerings of any firm in May, enduring a choppy period for IPOs that saw market volatility before returning to more robust levels in recent weeks. Forty-six companies went public in May, raising more than $9.4 billion total, based on data from the Nasdaq stock exchange and IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The tally includes traditional IPOs, direct listings and offerings raised by blank-check companies. The month was relatively active — 27 operating companies went public, amounting to nearly one each day, though market choppiness in mid-May caused at least three companies to delay plans....

