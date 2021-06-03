Irish Regulator Spent €1.9M On Probe Into Ex-Insurance Heads

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 11:35 AM BST) -- The Central Bank of Ireland spent €1.89 million ($2.3 million) on a five-year investigation into two former executives of an insurance company that collapsed in 2010, the body has disclosed in its annual report The central bank, which acts as a watchdog for the country's insurance sector, said the case demonstrated its willingness to crack down on alleged misconduct. Its investigation into Kevin Lunney and Liam McCaffrey, former directors of Quinn Insurance Ltd., was opened in 2015 over accusations of wrongdoing before the company collapsed in 2010. The regulator closed its probe in September after announcing it had reached a settlement, which it did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS