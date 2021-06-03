Aviva Looks To Build Insurance Model For Driverless Cars

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 3:26 PM BST) -- Aviva PLC announced a partnership with an IT research company on Thursday to trial a driverless vehicle project that the insurer said could help shape the future model of motor insurance. The development comes as the U.K. is hoping to allow self-driving vehicles on the country's roads as early as this year, despite concerns about safety. Aviva said it has entered into a five-year deal with Darwin Innovation Group, which is testing an autonomous shuttle that will transport passengers around the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire and drop them at their destination without a human driver. The vehicle will...

