ECJ Won't Trash Recyclers' €26M Scrap Cartel Fine

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 2:01 PM BST) -- Europe's top court refused on Thursday to reduce a €26 million ($31.7 million) fine slapped on three recycling companies for colluding over the price of scrap car batteries. The European Court of Justice upheld sanctions imposed by Europe's antitrust watchdog after the French, Belgian and German companies were found to have illegally cooperated to maximize profits. Recylex SA, Fonderie et Manufacture de Metaux SA and Harz-Metall GmbH had argued that their penalty should be lowered further because they cooperated with the European Commission's antitrust investigation into the car battery recycling cartel. But the Luxembourg-based court said that the evidence they offered —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS