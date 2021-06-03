The Term: Computer Misuse Is Not A Federal Crime

This Week
S2, E33: Computer Misuse Is
Not A Federal Crime
This week, the hosts catch up on the news from this week's orders list, including a copyright case taken up by the court for next term between fabric designer Unicolors Inc. and fast-fashion behemoth H&M. But Jimmy says it was a denial of certiorari that caught court watchers' attention: the court's rejection of Johnson & Johnson's petition appealing a $2.1 billion judgment in favor of cancer survivors who say their condition was a result of using the company's talcum powder products.
Next, Natalie dives into the latest immigration ruling to come out of the Supreme Court, this one scrapping a Ninth Circuit rule requiring courts to accept testimony from asylum applicants as true absent an explicit "adverse credibility determination" from the Board of Immigration Appeals.
Finally, Jimmy breaks down the court's Thursday morning ruling in Van Buren v. U.S. clearing former Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren of violating the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for accepting a $5,000 offer to search the license plate information of a local stripper suspected of being an undercover police officer; in reality, the deal was a sting operation set up by the FBI, which then secured a federal felony conviction against Van Buren under the CFAA. In a 6-3 ruling written by Justice Barrett, the court overturned the conviction.
