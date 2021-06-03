Irish Financier Loses Fight To Overturn Fraud Conviction

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 4:55 PM BST) -- An Irish financier sentenced to more than seven years in prison for defrauding cash-strapped victims lost a challenge to overturn his conviction after an appellate court ruled that the trial had been fair. The Court of Appeal in Ireland on Wednesday rejected Simon Gold's bid to overturn his conviction and sentence after he was found guilty on charges of money laundering, deception and using a false instrument in 2019. Gold allegedly defrauded several businessmen in need of cash following the last financial crisis, posing under different names as a director of various banks to secure large deposits on loans. The court...

