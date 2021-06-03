Hearing Aid Implant Maker Mostly Wins At PTAB Against Rival

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Cochlear implant maker MED-EL mostly won challenges to a pair of competitors' patents after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated all challenged claims of one patent and most of the challenged claims of another. The PTAB on Wednesday invalidated all the claims MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geraete Ges.m.b.H challenged in a Sonova AG patent, and invalidated six out of eight challenged claims in a patent owned by Sonova unit Advanced Bionics AG. The Sonova patent — U.S. Patent No. 6,761,681 — is for "implants having a magnetic moment that is oriented 'parallel to the surface skin of the body,'" according to court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS