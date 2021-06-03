Fragomen Bets On Biz Travel With Nomadic Acquisition

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP has bolstered its technology arm by acquiring travel document management provider Nomadic, the global immigration law firm announced Thursday. The firm said it hopes to use Nomadic's technology to enhance business traveler management for clients and to create service models that support in-house immigration functions. "The acquisition of Nomadic helps us meet our clients' immigration and mobility needs while further strengthening our business over the long term," Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen Jr. said in a statement. Features on Nomadic's platform include pre-travel compliance assessment, robotic process automation that helps complete online applications, traveler...

