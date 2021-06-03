In-House Attys From Top Law Schools, Firms Have Higher Pay

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Industries across the U.S. are paying their general counsel bigger total compensation packages if they attended a top law school program or previously worked for AmLaw 100 firms, according to a survey of in-house lawyers released Thursday. The 2021 In-House Counsel Compensation Report from executive search firm BarkerGilmore LLC, which drew responses from nearly 2,500 people across a range of industries and practice areas, found that general counsel's total compensation was roughly 25% higher if they got their degree from a Top 100 law school. The online survey conducted from February to April also found that top attorneys who had worked...

