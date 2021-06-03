Kelley Drye Launches ESG Practice

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has launched an environmental, social and governance practice aimed at helping clients comply with environmental, labor and human rights regulations, the firm announced Thursday. The environmental, social and governance, or ESG, practice will be multidisciplinary and bring together attorneys from the corporate, environmental, public policy, employee benefits, executive compensation and labor practices. "In essence, ESG issues are reducible to two questions — how should a company meet its own individual challenges of extended responsibility, and what should (or must) it say about what it does," international trade partner John Foote, who co-chairs the group along with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS