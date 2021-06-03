Lawmakers Seek Probe Of USPTO Director's Sway Over PTAB

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Members of a House Judiciary subcommittee have asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director has improperly influenced or dictated the outcome of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions. Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said in a letter Wednesday that arguments the government made to the U.S. Supreme Court in the Arthrex case could raise due process concerns. In U.S. v. Arthrex, the Supreme Court is weighing whether PTAB judges have enough oversight to square with the Constitution's appointments clause. The chairman and ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS