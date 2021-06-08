China Trade Secret Developments Bring Certainty For US Cos.

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Recent international trade secret cases in which U.S. or European companies alleged theft of trade secrets outside of China have led to the parties eventually fighting cases both in and outside of China. Major reasons for also having trade secret suits in China include Chinese parties' desire to have a Chinese court issue judgment ahead of courts outside of China, the difficulty of enforcing court judgments from the U.S. and many countries in Europe, and Chinese parties' lack of assets outside of China. However, there are tremendous challenges with trade secret suits in China due to various factors, including the lack...

