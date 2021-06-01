Health, Green Groups Push FDA TO Ban PFAS

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Environmental, health and consumer groups on Thursday petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban all so-called forever chemicals in products it approves, saying the agency has ignored past evidence of the substances' threats to human health. The Environmental Defense Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and other groups said they want the FDA to prohibit the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are also known as forever chemicals because of their longevity in the human body and the environment, in products such as food packaging because of the health risks the chemicals pose. "Given the evidence linking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS