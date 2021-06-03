Pot Shop Owner Must Share Profits With Aggrieved Ex-Partner

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas state appellate court on Wednesday upheld an injunction requiring a medical marijuana dispensary owner to set aside half the profits and allow his onetime business partner to keep a hand in the company while a dispute between them plays out. The appellate panel found that although plaintiff Bruce Simpson had not signed the operating agreement purportedly entitling him to a 40% stake in Green Springs Medical LLC, there was sufficient evidence that he had worked with defendant Dragan Vicentic as an instrumental participating member of the business. In the absence of a valid operating agreement or any indication that...

