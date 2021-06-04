FDA Details Drug Security Essentials In 4 Compliance Guides

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration unveiled a quartet of new guidances that flesh out obligations under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act to spot drugs that are "suspect" and keep them away from U.S. shores. Two of the guidances issued Thursday are final and relate to different issues involving product identification. The other two guidances are in draft form and relate to how various drugs are distributed and defined. Collectively, the guidances are "intended to assist trading partners in complying with the law and achieving a safer, more secure and more trusted drug supply chain," Donald D. Ashley, one of...

