Stop Networking, Start Relationship Marketing

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- For private practice lawyers, the process of attracting new clients may be forever changed now that we are entering a post-pandemic environment. This past year has shown people what is truly important in life, and clients and referral sources are less inclined to spend time on superficial interaction and are more interested in forming deeper connections. The days of meaningless lead swapping are being replaced by a more thoughtful approach known as relationship marketing. Say Goodbye to Traditional Networking Traditional business networking can quickly feel like a chore because there's no emphasis on genuinely getting to know people. It's a card...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS